Blue Angels, Thunderbirds team up, fly through Florida skies

CNN Published: Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN) – The U.S. Navy’s precision flying team marked its 71st anniversary this week.

The Blue Angels have been flying along the panhandle of Florida with special guests, the Air Force Thunderbirds.

The teams have conducted joint exercises up and down the Pensacola Beach coastline, including a pilot exchange, where pilots ride along in the opposite team’s jet to see how they operate.

This was the first time in five years the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flew together and the first time in 15 years since they performed together in Pensacola.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s