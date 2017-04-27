Blue Angels, Thunderbirds team up, fly through Florida skies

PENSACOLA, Fla. (CNN) – The U.S. Navy’s precision flying team marked its 71st anniversary this week.

The Blue Angels have been flying along the panhandle of Florida with special guests, the Air Force Thunderbirds.

The teams have conducted joint exercises up and down the Pensacola Beach coastline, including a pilot exchange, where pilots ride along in the opposite team’s jet to see how they operate.

This was the first time in five years the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flew together and the first time in 15 years since they performed together in Pensacola.

