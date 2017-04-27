8 Investigates: Are ‘Storefronts for Sex’ thriving along Tampa’s Kennedy Blvd?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are at least a dozen health spas with Asian themes tucked in between restaurants and small businesses on Kennedy Blvd that stretch from Tampa Bay almost to the University of Tampa. There are even more of them nearby on Dale Mabry Boulevard. They are licensed by the state for therapeutic massages, but our investigation reveals there’s a lot more than legitimate rubdowns going on inside some of those establishments.

An undercover Tampa police detective who has spent years investigating massage parlor complaints tells us some of those health spas are nothing more than “brothels” and covers for “organized prostitution.”

We also received a detailed tip from an inside source that lead to a deep dive of police records involving eight of those spas. Those records listed just four prostitution investigations in five years and only two arrests.

Department of Health inspectors regulate the spas and the licensed massage therapists who work in them, but are slow take action against them even after prostitution arrests. Meanwhile, the health spa business along Kennedy Boulevard is thriving in plain sight.

Our own visit to four establishments with histories of prostitution investigations resulted in an invitation to go inside one of them. We saw seven private massage rooms and a surprise hiding behind door number eight.

Our TV story hasn’t aired yet, but our investigation has already triggered a call for better enforcement from Tampa city leaders.

Tonight at 5 we’ll show you what we’ve discovered and take you inside one of the places Tampa police have previously busted as a storefront for sex.

