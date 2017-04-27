8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | April 29-30

1. Friday Concert in the Park (Friday)
Come enjoy some music and fun at the Water Works park in Tampa. Get the details
2. Tropical Nights (Friday)
Support Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful at this tropical-themed annual gala featuring an incredible silent and live auction, delicious food from local Tampa Bay restaurants and premium open bars. Get the details
3. Downtown Tampa Fourth Friday (Friday)
Enjoy food, culture, arts and fun on the Riverwalk in Tampa. Get the details
4. Mayor’s Mac & Cheese Throwdown (Saturday)
Try all of Tampa Bay’s best mac and cheese and rub elbows with our own Mayor Buckhorn. Get the details
5. Healthy Kids Day at the Y (Saturday)
Get some fun, educational information relating to children’s health and activities that will encourage your kids to get moving. Get the details
6. Zoo Family Fun Day (Saturday)
Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo will be generously welcoming hundreds of the families with small children that we serve for a free Family Fun Day. Get the details
7. 34th Annual St. Anthony’s Triathlon (Sunday)
Athletes will hit the water, roads, and sidewalks for the 34th annual St. Anthony’s Triathlon. Get the details
8. Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (Sunday)
Adopt A Shelter Pet Day is observed each year on April 30 to raise awareness for the pets in shelters awaiting loving, forever homes. Get the details
