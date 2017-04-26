You Paid For It: Pinellas County’s day off

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — For many working stiffs, Wednesday is sometimes called Hump Day. But if you work for Pinellas County government, it’s quite literally a day at the park.

More than 2,500 county workers took off Wednesday, with the county commission’s blessing, for a picnic at Sand Key Park. The park is also closed to the public for the employee appreciation day event.

Among other things, that means no human services, no veterans services, no utility bill services, no building permits, and no waste disposal at the county landfill after 12 p.m.

It also means a full calendar of fun in the sun activities for county workers on a day that is not officially a holiday on the county’s calendar.

Public notices on the county office closures did not go out until Monday.

It’s a pretty sweet deal for county workers, but some Pinellas County taxpayers may not think it’s a very good one for them.

Watch our You Paid For It report tonight at six and decide for yourself whether the county worker morale boost is worth what it’s costing you.