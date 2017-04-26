Woman with special needs wheeled off Allegiant flight, left in terminal after falling asleep on plane

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)-A woman suffering from COPD was wheeled off an Allegiant Airline flight and left in the terminal, after she fell asleep on the plane.

Roxanne Raynes, 52, was scheduled to fly out of PIE Tuesday morning and expected to arrive in Bangor, Maine a few hours later.

Raynes was moving to Maine to live with family.

According to her niece Amy Sherwood, Raynes has special needs and her physician cleared her to fly.

Raynes, who resides at Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid-Pinellas, was escorted to the airport by hospice workers, who helped her get on the plane.

Once on the plane, Sherwood claims a flight attendant took it upon themselves to determine that Raynes was not fit to fly, because she fell asleep and took her off the plane after the hospice workers had left.

Sherwood claims her aunt was left at the gate for about 40 minutes, before anyone was contacted.

News Channel 8 has reached out to Allegiant Airlines for a statement.

This is a developing situation.  We will have more updates when more facts are released.

