VIDEO: Terrifying armed robbery at Winter Haven Zaxby’s caught on camera

By Published:
Winter Haven Police

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Winter Haven.

It happened on Tuesday night at 11:30 pm at the Zaxby’s location on 797 3rd St SW.

The incident was caught on surveillance.

Two armed suspects are seen bursting into the back room and ordering two workers to hit the floor.

Then, one of the suspects goes through the back area, finds a female manager, orders her to into the office to open the safe and holds a gun to her head. He then orders her to the ground and takes off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two robbers then ran out of the business and headed southwest.

Both of the suspects are black males. One was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, all black sneakers, pink gloves and a black shirt covering his head. He was carrying a silver handgun.

The other suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers with a green ski mask covering his face and head. He has a tattoo on his hand and was holding a dark handgun.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s