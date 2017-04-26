VIDEO: Terrifying armed robbery at Winter Haven Zaxby’s caught on camera

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a Zaxby’s restaurant in Winter Haven.

It happened on Tuesday night at 11:30 pm at the Zaxby’s location on 797 3rd St SW.

The incident was caught on surveillance.

Two armed suspects are seen bursting into the back room and ordering two workers to hit the floor.

Then, one of the suspects goes through the back area, finds a female manager, orders her to into the office to open the safe and holds a gun to her head. He then orders her to the ground and takes off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two robbers then ran out of the business and headed southwest.

Both of the suspects are black males. One was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, all black sneakers, pink gloves and a black shirt covering his head. He was carrying a silver handgun.

The other suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers with a green ski mask covering his face and head. He has a tattoo on his hand and was holding a dark handgun.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES