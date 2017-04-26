VIDEO: Home destroyed in massive explosion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFLA) – A massive house explosion rocked a St. Louis neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the home around 8:45, and immediately evacuated nearby houses due to fears of a potential gas leak.

The home was vacant at the time of the explosion. Neighboring houses suffered minimal damage like blown out windows and debris on roofs.

Investigators now have to sift through the rubble to try and determine what caused the blast.

8600blk of Oriole – Panoramic view of explosion building and adjacent homes. No injuries reported. Adjacent homes sustained moderate damage. pic.twitter.com/vWSIHTWrSG — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 26, 2017

