VIDEO: Firefighters rescue woman stuck on crane before her arrest

Toronto Fire Department/ NBC News

TORONTO (WFLA) – A young woman in Toronto spent hours suspended above a downtown Toronto construction site after scaling a crane.

She was first spotted by area residents at night and rescued by firefighters on Wednesday morning.  She was reportedly some 20 stories above ground.

Fire officials have yet to determine how she climbed up the crane, but they believe she may have scaled the crane, crawled out to the end and slid down the cable to the large pulley device where she was stranded.

In dramatic fashion, the woman was lowered to the ground in front of a crowd of onlookers both on the streets and online, who took photos and cheered on firefighters before the cops placed the woman in handcuffs.

She was arrested and charged with six counts of criminal mischief.

