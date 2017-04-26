TSA discovers four loaded firearms at Tampa International checkpoints on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials at Tampa International Airport say the TSA stopped four different passengers from boarding with loaded firearms.

At 10 am, agents found a loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol in a passenger’s carry-on bag.

Two hours later, they discovered a loaded Kel-Tec .380 in a differeent passenger’s carry-on.

Thirty minutes after that incident, a loaded Glock .380 was discovered, followed by a loaded Ruger .380 a couple hours later at 4:30 p.m.

Law enforcement was alerted following each incident and came to collect the carry-ons and escort the passengers away from the checkpoint area.

The TSA wants to remind passengers that firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

Agents at Tampa International have found 34 firearms at security checkpoints in 2017. A total of 79 were found there in 2016.

There is no word on whether these passengers were charged, but passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint can face criminal charges and steep civil penalties.

