Tarpon Springs students to compete in national culinary competition

TARPON SPRINGS (WFLA) – Some students at Tarpon Springs High School have major bragging rights. They won a state culinary competition and will now compete in a nationwide final competition.

After winning first place in the state Prostart culinary and marketing competition, four students from the Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy at Tarpon Springs High School will advance on to the National Prostart Invitational April 28-30.

According to the Pinellas County Schools District’s website, The National Prostart Invitational will feature 400 students who will put their knowledge and skills to the test in front of industry leaders, state restaurant association executives, top post-secondary schools, family and friends.

The competition has two events, the Culinary Competition and Management Competition. The student team from Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy will compete in the Management Competition, and will develop a concept for a new restaurant that’s presented to judges. Students are evaluated on their concept, marketing strategies, menu, recipes, food costs, operations and critical thinking skills.

The top five teams in each event have the chance to win trophies, medals and scholarships from the nation’s top culinary arts and hospitality management programs.

The Management Competition team includes:

Xzaviar Day, senior

Brianna Catalinotto, junior

Clivonya Woodside, senior

Derrick Schroer, junior

Learn more about the Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy at Tarpon Springs High School.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES