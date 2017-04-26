Tarpon Springs students to compete in national culinary competition

By Published: Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS (WFLA) – Some students at Tarpon Springs High School have major bragging rights. They won a state culinary competition and will now compete in a nationwide final competition.

After winning first place in the state Prostart culinary and marketing competition, four students from the Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy at Tarpon Springs High School will advance on to the National Prostart Invitational April 28-30.

According to the Pinellas County Schools District’s website, The National Prostart Invitational will feature 400 students who will put their knowledge and skills to the test in front of industry leaders, state restaurant association executives, top post-secondary schools, family and friends.

The competition has two events, the Culinary Competition and Management Competition. The student team from Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy will compete in the Management Competition, and will develop a concept for a new restaurant that’s presented to judges. Students are evaluated on their concept, marketing strategies, menu, recipes, food costs, operations and critical thinking skills.

The top five teams in each event have the chance to win trophies, medals and scholarships from the nation’s top culinary arts and hospitality management programs.

The Management Competition team includes:

  • Xzaviar Day, senior
  • Brianna Catalinotto, junior
  • Clivonya Woodside, senior
  • Derrick Schroer, junior

Learn more about the Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy at Tarpon Springs High School.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s