Sun safety: hard lessons for college students

(NBC News) A recent study finds that despite college students’ quest for knowledge, real-world lessons about skin cancer are totally lost on many young adults.

Dr. Corey Basch of William Paterson University in New Jersey surveyed more than 300 students. 72 knew someone diagnosed with skin cancer, or even had it themselves, yet those students were more likely to sunbathe and get sunburned, huge risk factors for skin cancer.

“They might perceive that it’s something that happens a lot later in life, however we do see that rates of melanoma in this age group are increasing, and that is the most deadly form of skin cancer,” Dr. Basch says.

The study found a decline in the number of college students visiting tanning salons, but very few consistently and effectively protected themselves from the sun’s rays.

Even sunburns in childhood increase the risk for skin cancer and melanoma later in life, making it important to teach safe sun practices as early as possible.

