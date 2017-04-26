Structure, brush fires close Lake Reedy Blvd S in Frostproof

By Published: Updated:

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are on scene of a structure and brush fire in Frostproof.

Polk County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are assisting Frostproof Fire Department at 1870 Lake Reedy Boulevard South.

Fire Rescue confirmed a manufactured home, a RV and a semi-trailer were destroyed in the fire.

The fire has spread across approximately five acres. Firefighters are working to stop the fire from spreading.

Law enforcement has blocked Lake Reedy Blvd. S while firefighters battle the blaze.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s