Structure, brush fires close Lake Reedy Blvd S in Frostproof

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are on scene of a structure and brush fire in Frostproof.

Polk County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are assisting Frostproof Fire Department at 1870 Lake Reedy Boulevard South.

Fire Rescue confirmed a manufactured home, a RV and a semi-trailer were destroyed in the fire.

The fire has spread across approximately five acres. Firefighters are working to stop the fire from spreading.

Law enforcement has blocked Lake Reedy Blvd. S while firefighters battle the blaze.

