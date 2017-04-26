Structure, brush fires close Lake Reedy Blvd S in Frostproof

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are on scene of a structure and brush fire in Frostproof.
Polk County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are assisting Frostproof Fire Department at 1870 Lake Reedy Boulevard South.
Fire Rescue confirmed a manufactured home, a RV and a semi-trailer were destroyed in the fire.
The fire has spread across approximately five acres. Firefighters are working to stop the fire from spreading.
Law enforcement has blocked Lake Reedy Blvd. S while firefighters battle the blaze.
