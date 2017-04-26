Speed Busters: Former St. Pete cop worried about speeding in his neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – You know there’s a big problem when a professional speed buster calls WFLA speed buster Leslee Lacey for help.

Leslee got a call from Dale, who is a retired St Petersburg police officer who has a traffic radar certification.

Dale spent years writing speeding tickets in St Pete. He’s certified in spotting lead foots. So, when he told Leslee that speeders were running rampant along 9th Avenue North, she knew there would be a problem.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood almost 28 years. 9th Ave has always been a speed problem,” said Dale as he pulled out his speed gun.

“I haven’t even started talking to you and 51 mph,” she said.

“That’s a low average. That’s a very low average for 9th Avenue North,” said Dale.

Then, Leslee started speed busting.

“Another 50,” and those speeds continued.

“Goodness gracious that red car, SUV, 58 mph, 58 mph! The speed limit is 35 here on 9th!” said Leslee.

