Seaplane flips in Sarasota Bay, pilot not injured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pilot is expected to be okay after police say he flipped his seaplane in Sarasota Bay Wednesday afternoon.

Sarasota police say the plane flipped while the pilot was trying to land. The department’s Marine Patrol was called to the scene around noon.

Investigators say the pilot was the only person on board. He was not injured.

The seaplane was then towed to the boat ramp on 10th Street.

