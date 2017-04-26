Seaplane flips in Sarasota Bay, pilot not injured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pilot is expected to be okay after police say he flipped his seaplane in Sarasota Bay Wednesday afternoon.
Sarasota police say the plane flipped while the pilot was trying to land. The department’s Marine Patrol was called to the scene around noon.
Investigators say the pilot was the only person on board. He was not injured.
The seaplane was then towed to the boat ramp on 10th Street.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Chipotle investigating data breach
- Prosecutor: Couple laughed as they fatally shot service dog
- Sarasota Co. dance instructor facing new charges for relationship with student
- Cops: Lakeland man violated burn ban, threatened to put bullet in Sheriff Judd’s head
- Woman arrested after leaving infant in hot car outside Hillsborough courthouse
- Dash cam captures fiery crash, rescue of Fla. man known as ‘Gold Teeth’
- You Paid For It: Scientology trying to kill $26 million Clearwater aquarium funding after land sale dispute
- Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425