Sarasota Co. dance instructor arrested for relationship with student

Published:

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A dance instructor from North Port is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

North Port police arrested 38-year-old Lauren Debenedetta, a teacher at Haven Dance Studio, for lewd and lascivious molestation charges.

The suspect was previously arrested in Charlotte County, but detectives in North Port have since looked into acts that took place at her home and dance studio in Sarasota County.

Police filed the new charges on Tuesday night after interviews with the female juvenile victim, and work by electronic forensic experts.

Debenedetta is being held in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or other possible victims, you’re asked to call North Port police at (941) 429-7300.

