Russian with HIV seeking US asylum is detained in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Immigration authorities are detaining a gay Russian man infected with HIV who was seeking U.S. asylum in California.

Denis Davydov has been held in an immigration detention facility in Miami for more than a month after a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Customs officers clearing passengers out of St. Thomas took the 30-year-old man into custody on suspicion he overstayed his visa, despite his pending asylum case.

Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jaime Ruiz said he could not comment on specific cases.

Davydov lives in San Jose, California. His attorney Aaron Morris said Wednesday that he has no criminal record, and poses no danger to the public. Morris leads Immigration Equality, a New York-based group that advocates for LGBT immigrants.

The group says Davydov has received medication but needs access to a specialist.

