Reward offered for information in illegal killing of Florida black bear

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a female Florida black bear in Sanford.

According to local law enforcement, the bear, who was probably six or seven years old, was found dead in Bookertown Park.

Officials say the bear may have been dragged to the park from another location.

Florida law prohibits anyone from shooting a black bear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has opened an investigation into her death.

“It’s disturbing that someone would just shoot a bear and leave her body in a park,” said Kate MacFall, Florida State Director for The Humane Society of the United States. “Our native bears face enough challenges already without someone going around and randomly killing them.”

Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible has been asked to contact The Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 (FWCC) or by email or text to Tip@MyFWC.com. Callers can remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a reward of $2,500 to $5,000.

