Reward offered for information in illegal killing of Florida black bear

By Published:
FWC photo of a Florida Black Bear.

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a female Florida black bear in Sanford.

According to local law enforcement, the bear, who was probably six or seven years old, was found dead in Bookertown Park.

Officials say the bear may have been dragged to the park from another location.

Florida law prohibits anyone from shooting a black bear.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has opened an investigation into her death.

“It’s disturbing that someone would just shoot a bear and leave her body in a park,” said Kate MacFall, Florida State Director for The Humane Society of the United States. “Our native bears face enough challenges already without someone going around and randomly killing them.”

Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible has been asked to contact The Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 (FWCC) or by email or text to Tip@MyFWC.com. Callers can remain anonymous.  You may be eligible for a reward of $2,500 to $5,000.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s