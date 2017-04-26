Prosecutor: Couple laughed as they fatally shot service dog

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooting her service dog.
The Fayetteville Observer reports 23-year-old Marinna Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng are accused of tying the dog, Cam, to a tree and shooting it multiple times with a rifle.
Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves says the two can be heard giggling and laughing as the dog is being killed.
Both are charged with cruelty to animals.
Court documents show Rollins medically retired from the Army in January.
Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Heng is a soldier in a unit that reports to the Army Special Operations Command. Bockholt declined to give the exact unit.
It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.
