Prosecutor: Couple laughed as they fatally shot service dog

By Published: Updated:
Photos from Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooting her service dog.

The Fayetteville Observer reports 23-year-old Marinna Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng are accused of tying the dog, Cam, to a tree and shooting it multiple times with a rifle.

Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves says the two can be heard giggling and laughing as the dog is being killed.

Both are charged with cruelty to animals.

Court documents show Rollins medically retired from the Army in January.

Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Heng is a soldier in a unit that reports to the Army Special Operations Command. Bockholt declined to give the exact unit.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s