Preventing Esophageal Cancer

Incidence of esophageal cancer has grown remarkably over the past years.  Its leading cause is something that many people deal with on a daily basis: acid reflux.  Dr. Sharona Ross, Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery and Surgical Endoscopy at Florida Hospital Tampa Digestive Health Institute, and Maeve Mickle, Founder of the George Mickle Center for Reflux and Esophageal Cancer, join us now with more.

 

Florida Hospital Tampa George Mickle Center for Reflux and Esophageal Cancer

Free Seminar, Thursday, April 26 at the Tampa Garden Club at 6:00 pm

To Register: FHTampa.org/RefluxSeminar or (813) 615-7211

 

The George Mickle Center for Reflux and Esophageal Cancer offers specialized diagnostic treatment options to patients in the Tampa Bay community.  To learn more about the center, visit digestivehealthtampa.com. 

