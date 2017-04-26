Portion of US 41 shut down due to sulfur fire at Port Manatee

(Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County EMS and the North River Fire District are on scene of a sulfur fire at Port Manatee.

The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Piney Point road in Palmetto.

EMS reports a pile of sulfur is on fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports US 41 is shut down in both directions from Buckeye Road to County Line Road.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

