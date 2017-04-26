Portion of US 41 shut down due to sulfur fire at Port Manatee

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County EMS and the North River Fire District are on scene of a sulfur fire at Port Manatee.

The fire occurred in the 2000 block of Piney Point road in Palmetto.

EMS reports a pile of sulfur is on fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports US 41 is shut down in both directions from Buckeye Road to County Line Road.

