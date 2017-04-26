Polk deputies warn of thieves targeting unlocked cars

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning everyone in the Clubhouse Road area to lock their car doors. Thieves are on the prowl and targeting cars that are unlocked.

Diane Hunt has lived in the area for seven years, and was surprised to learn at least 20 vehicles in her neighborhood were targeted.

“Really quiet, really quiet. Nothing hardly every goes on here,” Hunt said. “I didn’t even know cars were broken into until you said it.”

Home surveillance cameras captured the thieves in action. The video shows a group of people walking the streets. Then, a bold burglar walks up to a Bartow police patrol car and opens the door.

The suspect didn’t get anything from the patrol car, but you can see a gun in the man’s hand.

“We never lock ours either, we never lock our doors,” Hunt said. “I will start now.”

Deputies urge everyone to stop making it easy for thieves, and stop making yourself a victim.

“It’s easy for them to go in, they know the door is unlocked, they’re going to go in it, especially if they target this area,” Hunt said. “I lock it when I get out at night, but not during the day. I will lock it during the day now, I don’t want no one sitting in there when I get in there.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to please contact them. You can remain anonymous and there is a reward.

