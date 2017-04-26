Police search for bike thief in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crime Stoppers and Tampa police are asking for help to find a bike thief.

Detectives say the unknown suspect took a $500 bike from a home on Culbreath Isles Drive.

The suspect is described as a black man who is 30 to 45 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and a white hat at the time of the theft.

The bike is a hunter green Trek mountain bike with a large beach-style seat.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-873-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

