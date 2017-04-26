Pasco deputies search for owners of runaway horse

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of a runaway horse.

Deputies say the rogue animal, a dark brown male with a black mane, was seen in Hudson running west on Peace Road, near East Road and Denton Avenue.

He’s now being held at a residence until the owners pick him up.

If you are the owners or know the owners of this “very friendly” horse, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878.

