Pasco deputies search for owners of runaway horse

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of a runaway horse.
Deputies say the rogue animal, a dark brown male with a black mane, was seen in Hudson running west on Peace Road, near East Road and Denton Avenue.
He’s now being held at a residence until the owners pick him up.
If you are the owners or know the owners of this “very friendly” horse, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Sarasota Co. dance instructor facing new charges for relationship with student
- Chipotle investigating data breach
- SR 54 reopened as Pasco County firefighters contain suspicious brush fires
- Dash cam captures fiery crash, rescue of Fla. man known as ‘Gold Teeth’
- You Paid For It: Scientology trying to kill $26 million Clearwater aquarium funding after land sale dispute
- Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425