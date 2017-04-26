Pasco deputies investigate shooting death of 52-year-old Land O’ Lakes man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies have opened an investigation into the shooting death of a 52-year-old Land O’ Lakes man.

It happened on Handson Road.

Authorities have provided little details, but say the victim and suspect know each other and may have been involved in a dispute.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

