Pasco deputies investigate shooting death of 52-year-old Land O’ Lakes man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies have opened an investigation into the shooting death of a 52-year-old Land O’ Lakes man.
It happened on Handson Road.
Authorities have provided little details, but say the victim and suspect know each other and may have been involved in a dispute.
This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.
