(WFLA) — A touching moment one family shared with their son, who has autism, has gone viral on social media.
Twitter user @Javiii_Zuniga posted photos of his brother, who is on the spectrum, when their family surprised him by replicating his very own Blockbuster store in their home.
“My autistic brother was sad that Blockbuster was closing down,” @Javiii_Zuniga wrote on Twitter. “So my parents made a mini one at home for him!”
As you can see in the photos, he loved being surprised by his parents with his Blockbuster wall of DVDs.
@Javiii_Zuniga said his brother is non-verbal, but he was smiling, clapping and laughing with joy when their parents showed him the surprise.
The tweet had more than 127,000 likes at the time of this writing.
Parents surprise son with autism with personal Blockbuster store
Parents surprise son with autism with personal Blockbuster store x
Latest Galleries
-
Dance instructor faces charges for inappropriate relationship with student
-
Deputies rescue baby ducks from pool
-
House fire under investigation
-
17 busted in heroin trafficking investigation
-
The Corcoran Quads
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
‘Giraffe mom,’ newborn visit April the giraffe and baby
-
Newborn born on same day as April’s baby gets giraffe hat
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- VIDEO: Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight
- Starbucks color and flavor changing ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’ coming to Tampa Bay
- Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425
- Kids and parents search for fidget spinners, but why?
- VIDEO: Tampa Bay community creates PSA for autism awareness
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.