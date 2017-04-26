Headlines: Sarasota dance instructor arrested; Couple kills service dog; Chipotle data breach

TODAY’S WEATHER
The warming trend begins today, and we’re expecting summer-like weather tomorrow. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Sarasota Co. dance instructor facing new charges for relationship with student
- Chipotle investigating data breach
- Cops: Lakeland man violated burn ban, threatened to put bullet in Sheriff Judd’s head
- Prosecutor: Couple laughed as they fatally shot service dog
- You Paid For It: Scientology loses effort to kill $26 million Clearwater Marine Aquarium funding
- Documents: Teen abused by mom before kidnapping by teacher
- Phase 1 water shortage issued for Tampa Bay area
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT