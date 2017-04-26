Fracking investment bill could undo court ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida power companies may soon be able to charge customers to fund out-of-state fracking projects under a measure that is moving ahead in the Florida Legislature.

A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a bill (SB 1238) that would undo a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that said companies are overstepping their authority in doing so. Power companies defended their push for the measure, saying it would save customers money when natural gas prices increase.

The bill’s passage happened over the objections of customers and environmental groups, who say such legislation would be a “disinvestment on renewable energy” and would increase the state’s reliance on natural gas.

