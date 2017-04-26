Florida Legislature still has a budget deadlock

By Published:
Members of the House of Representatives rise for prayer at the opening of a special session Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Legislators are meeting for a rare summer one-week special session, to redraw the boundary lines of two congressional districts ruled unconstitutional last month. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Despite initially saying they had reached a deal, Florida legislative leaders aren’t making much progress on a new state budget.

Senate President Joe Negron on Wednesday said many major issues had been resolved in closed-door negotiations with House Speaker Richard Corcoran. Negron said a few items remained to be resolved in order to finish work on a new budget.

But as the day wore on, there was no signs that a final agreement had been reached. Legislators have to have all their work on a new budget done by next Tuesday in order to wrap up their work on time. The session ends on May 5.

Negron and Corcoran were initially supposed to be negotiating how much money to spend on key items. But it appears their private negotiations have extended into others areas outside the budget.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s