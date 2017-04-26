Florida Legislature still has a budget deadlock

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Despite initially saying they had reached a deal, Florida legislative leaders aren’t making much progress on a new state budget.

Senate President Joe Negron on Wednesday said many major issues had been resolved in closed-door negotiations with House Speaker Richard Corcoran. Negron said a few items remained to be resolved in order to finish work on a new budget.

But as the day wore on, there was no signs that a final agreement had been reached. Legislators have to have all their work on a new budget done by next Tuesday in order to wrap up their work on time. The session ends on May 5.

Negron and Corcoran were initially supposed to be negotiating how much money to spend on key items. But it appears their private negotiations have extended into others areas outside the budget.

