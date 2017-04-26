Florida House passes bill cracking down on sober homes

By Published:
AP Photo/Steve Cannon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A crackdown on sober home corruption is underway at the Florida Legislature after House members unanimously voted to pass a bill strengthening the state’s role in prosecuting criminal and regulatory violations.

Republican Rep. Bill Hager said on Wednesday that his proposed legislation (HB 807) would help stop key problems at substance abuse treatment centers, including fraudulent marketing, patient brokering and incentives to relapse. Under the bill, sober home operators who allow fraudulent marketing or run the facility without a license would face charges punishable by up to five years in prison.

The bill follows the recommendations made by a law enforcement task force charged to investigate issues at sober homes.

The House bill now heads to the Florida Senate, where a companion bill awaits.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s