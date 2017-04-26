Florida House passes bill cracking down on sober homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A crackdown on sober home corruption is underway at the Florida Legislature after House members unanimously voted to pass a bill strengthening the state’s role in prosecuting criminal and regulatory violations.

Republican Rep. Bill Hager said on Wednesday that his proposed legislation (HB 807) would help stop key problems at substance abuse treatment centers, including fraudulent marketing, patient brokering and incentives to relapse. Under the bill, sober home operators who allow fraudulent marketing or run the facility without a license would face charges punishable by up to five years in prison.

The bill follows the recommendations made by a law enforcement task force charged to investigate issues at sober homes.

The House bill now heads to the Florida Senate, where a companion bill awaits.

