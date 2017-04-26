Florida boy playing with gun shoots, kills sister, 13, on his birthday

By and Published:

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. (AP) – A 13-year-old girl has died after authorities say she was accidentally shot by her brother in Florida City.

An investigation revealed the boy was playing with a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

His sister came to the brother for a hug as he was holding the gun. When she turned around to walk away, he reportedly pointed the handgun to the back of her head and pulled the trigger.

The boy was arrested and charged accordingly.  The Miami Herald reports the friend of the brother brought the gun into the house.  He as also arrested for an outstanding delinquency warrant.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho called the killing “heartbreaking, reckless gun violence,” on Twitter and criticized easy access to guns.

