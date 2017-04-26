Distressed loggerhead sea turtle rescued in Gulf of Mexico

GULF OF MEXICO, Fla. (WFLA) – A loggerhead sea turtle is recovering after being rescued from the Gulf of Mexico.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says a boater spotted the turtle floating on the surface of the water with one side more elevated than the other. The turtle was visibly distressed, ill and in need of help.

FWC officers responded, and were able to rescue the turtle with help from the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park.

A health check from the Gulfarium revealed the turtle had gastrointestinal issues and pneumonia. It has apparently responded well to treatment, and its rescuers are optimistic that it will recover.

The FWC wants to remind the public that loggerhead sea turtles are protected under state and federal law. If you see one in distress you’re asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

