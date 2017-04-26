Cops: Lakeland man violated burn ban, threatened to put bullet in Sheriff Judd’s head

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A warrant is out for a man accused of violating a countywide burn ban and threatening to put a bullet in Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s head.

The incident occurred at 2431 Christy Lane in Lakeland around 6:43 am on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, William Anderson, 58, started an altercation with a Polk County firefighters who came to the property in response to a small brush fire.

Before the altercation, three firefighters observed a bonfire on Anderson’s property that was unattended, actively burning in violation of the burn ban.

When they spoke to Anderson, they told him he was in violation of the ban and he gave them the go ahead to put out the fire.

The firefighters then tried to extinguish the flames, but Anderson changed his tune and ordered the firefighters off his property, threatening to shoot them all.

Anderson approached one of the firefighters with his left hand in his pocket, leading the firefighter to believe he was armed.

He then reportedly threatened to “put a bullet in Grady’s head,” referring Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. He had reportedly made other statements about Judd during the altercation.

Concerned for the crew’s safety, the firefighter told his colleagues to leave the area and alerted the cops.

When deputies arrived to the scene, Anderson had returned to his residence and would not come outside. After a number of attempts to get him outside, the released three cans of tear gas and pepper spray to get him to exit the residence, but had no luck.

When they forced entry into the home, Anderson was nowhere in sight.

The deputies decided to leave the residence.

Polk County firefighters were able to safely extinguish the fire and later determined Anderson was burning glass bottles, aluminum cans, aerosol cans and a DVD player, all of which cause pollution when burned.

He faces charges for the following crimes:

-Prohibited open burning

-Build fire not attend or extinguished

-Prevent, hinder firefighters or equipment

-Agg assault deadly weapon WO intent kill

-Corrupt by threat public servant or family

A warrant was issued for his arrest. No other details were released.

