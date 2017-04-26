50 abused gators rescued from central Florida farm

Photo from Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center.

FLORIDA (WFLA) – Dozens of abused alligators were rescued in central Florida on Tuesday.

The Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center helped seize 50 gators that were being abused and neglected at a small, private alligator farm.

The alligators are now being moved to a large alligator farm where they will recover and eventually be introduced to large breeding ponds.

Officials with Wildlife, Inc. believe the farm is now having its license removed.

