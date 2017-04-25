Using Spring Travel to Reconnect with Family

As more and more Americans value experiences over things, family travel continues to rise despite the high cost of a family vacation, according to the Family Travel Association. It’s because parents realize the importance of creating memories with their children. Though with busy schedules: from dance recitals to little league, it can be tough to carve out that much-needed family time. That’s why Michelle Yarn is here to share tips from Embassy Suites by Hilton to help families reconnect through travel this spring. (www.Embassysuites.com)
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.