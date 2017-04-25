The Voice: Final 12

On “The Voice,” the strongest vocalists from across the country compete with one another, in teams coached by today’s biggest names in music, for a chance to win a recording contract. In Season 12, Gwen Stefani rejoins coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys — returning for her second season as coach — in the search for the most talented singers in America. Following the blind auditions, artists who turn the coaches’ chairs are recruited to Team Alicia, Team Adam, Team Blake or Team Gwen – and will face off against one another in the battle and knockout rounds. In the live shows, viewers vote for their favorite artists each week. Only one winner will be crowned The Voice.

Advertisement