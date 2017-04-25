Stork delivery? Woman gives birth to baby at Nebraska zoo

Associated Press Published:
Drea Hubbard is held by her father, Justin Hubbard, during a news conference Monday, April 24, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. Drea Hubbard was born at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Sunday. (Megan Farmer/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman whose baby was due mid-May went into labor early and gave birth at a Nebraska zoo.

Drea Hubbard was born Sunday at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, weighing 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

Her mother, 24-year-old Kymica Hubbard, says the birth took about two minutes from when her water broke.

Hubbard was so taken by surprise that she was still standing when Drea’s head appeared. Her husband, Justin Hubbard, caught the child and wrapped her in a sweater as other zoo visitors gathered around.

The zoo’s nurse, Krystal Hartmann, says Drea is the first human baby she’s seen delivered at the facility.

While Kymica Hubbard says she never thought she would have a baby in public, her husband said he “wouldn’t trade the experience for the world.”

