“Stop the Presses” showing at Tampa Theater May 3rd. 7:30

The Tampa Tribune may be gone, but those who worked at Tampa’s hometown newspaper have not let the ink dry on the industry they love or the community it served.

Stop the Presses chronicles the last press run and eventual demise of “Ma Trib” on May 3, 2016. Filmmaker Deborah Kerr and her crew were filming a day in the life of a newspaper when the company unraveled and its owners sold the 121-year-old institution to a longtime local competitor, thus ending the bay area’s newspaper war and decades-long careers for hundreds of reporters, photographers, editors and pressmen. In the film, viewers will hear from former employees in News, Advertising, Circulation, Packaging and the Press Room about the stark reality of what is happening in the newspaper industry, and its effect on the more than 600 employees whose lives were changed forever by the closing of this Tampa landmark and the readers left bereft of community news when The Tribune stopped hitting their driveways. Tampa Theatre will host a red carpet meet-and-greet with the filmmakers and former Tribune employees starting at 6:00 p.m. Following the screening, director Deborah Kerr will be joined on the Theatre’s stage by executive producer George Kerr, cinematographer Ian Longen, and sound designer Jason Henne for a panel discussion and audience Q&A. Tickets are $12.50 for general admission and $10.50 for Tampa Theatre Members at the historic Box Office on Franklin Street and online at TampaTheatre.org ($2 service fee applies). Free admission passes will not be accepted for this special event screening.