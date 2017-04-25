Restraining order granted against mother of Elizabeth Thomas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The same day Tad Cummins appeared in a California courtroom for the first time, the father of Elizabeth Thomas filed a restraining order against her mother, his wife.

A Maury County judge granted the order, finding “there exists an immediate and irreparable harm and that good cause exists” behind it.

The order prohibits Kimberly Thomas from having any contact with Anthony Thomas or their four minor children, including Elizabeth.

Kimberly Thomas is also barred from coming to their home, the children’s schools, or any place the family is reasonably likely to be.

Most importantly, the mother is prohibiting from discussing either Anthony Thomas or their children with any news or media agency.

The father also filed for divorce Monday after 30 years of marriage. The two have reportedly been separated since Nov. 9, 2015 when the divorce papers indicate Kimberly Thomas was ordered to have no contact with the children due to her allegedly committing several acts of physical abuse against them. However, the divorce documents allege the mother “took numerous actions to ‘toe the line’ of this order, including driving by the children’s residence, school, and friends’ houses (when one or more of the children were present).”

The papers indicate any contact between the mother and Elizabeth “will most likely suffer psychological harm to her already compromised mental state.”

Both court filings come in the wake of the high-profile AMBER Alert for daughter Elizabeth, 15, who was found in California 38 days after disappearing from Tennessee with her former teacher, Tad Cummins, who is charged with kidnapping and transporting a minor for criminal sexual contact in the case.

He appeared in court for the first time Monday where a federal magistrate ordered he remain in custody until U.S. Marshals bring him back to Tennessee.

