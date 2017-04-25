Report names Sarasota County school 13th best in country

OSPREY, Fla. (WFLA) – A high school in Sarasota County has been ranked among the best public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

The new national rankings came out on Tuesday.

Pine View School in Osprey earned the number 13 spot on the national ranking, and claimed the top spot among Florida high schools.

The report gave Pine View a gold medal thanks to its 98 percent graduation rate. It also received a 100 on the scorecard’s College Readiness Index.

Six other Florida schools claimed top 50 spots on the list, but Pine View was the only one in the Tampa Bay area.

U.S. News & World Report says it ranks schools based on performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.

