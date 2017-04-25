Rays scratch starter, use 5 relievers to 2-hit Orioles

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Tim Beckham singles in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph and home plate umpire James Hoye during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Substitute starter Austin Pruitt combined with four other Tampa Bay relievers on a two-hitter, and the Rays capitalized on Wade Miley’s wildness in a 2-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

On another damp and chilly night at Camden Yards, Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez was a late scratch due to “uncertain weather conditions,” according to the team.

Pruitt, a rookie right-hander making his first major league start, allowed one hit in three innings. Danny Farquhar followed by getting two outs; Jumbo Diaz went 1 1/3 innings; Chase Whitley (1-0) contributed three perfect innings and Alex Colome worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Tampa Bay pitchers retired 17 straight batters before Chris Davis drew a two-out walk in the ninth. Colome then struck out Mark Trumbo to end it.

Baltimore’s lone hits were a double by Jonathan Schoop in the second and an infield hit by Davis in the fourth.

Miley (1-1) gave up only four hits in seven innings.

