Phase 1 water shortage issued for Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – A “Phase I” water shortage has been declared for multiple counties.
The shortage has been declared for Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
All water users in the shortage area are asked to reduce any unnecessary water use and to prepare for tightened irrigation restrictions if extreme dry conditions continue.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District advices that as the Tampa Bay regions moves further into the dry season, more aggressive water shortage actions may be necessary.
Other counties included are Charlotte, Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Levy, Marion and Sumter.
Residents are encouraged to review their irrigation practices and make sure their irrigation system includes a properly functioning rain sensing device.
More information can be found online.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Polk man shipped $600,000 worth of ‘meth paste’ in pottery, planned to bake it out
- You Paid For It: Scientology trying to kill $26 million Clearwater aquarium funding after land sale dispute
- Better Call Behnken: Men owed thousands for boat, title, in Palm Harbor consignment shop nightmare
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup Series
- Official: 3 year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425
- Hernandez suicide notes ordered released ahead of funeral