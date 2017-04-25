Phase 1 water shortage issued for Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – A “Phase I” water shortage has been declared for multiple counties.

The shortage has been declared for Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.

All water users in the shortage area are asked to reduce any unnecessary water use and to prepare for tightened irrigation restrictions if extreme dry conditions continue.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District advices that as the Tampa Bay regions moves further into the dry season, more aggressive water shortage actions may be necessary.

Other counties included are Charlotte, Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Levy, Marion and Sumter.

Residents are encouraged to review their irrigation practices and make sure their irrigation system includes a properly functioning rain sensing device.

More information can be found online.

