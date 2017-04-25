Pasco County Fire Rescue on scene of Hudson brush fire

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a brush fire in Hudson.

The fire is south of Denton Avenue and east of Coyote Road.

The fire is burning an estimated two to three acres, but is being pushed northeast by wind.

A representative for Pasco County said homeowners along Renee Lane and Kitten Trail should be aware of the fire, but flames are not threatening homes at this time.

Firefighting vehicles are lined up along Coyote Road, between Kitten Trail and Denton Avenue.

County Emergency Services is asking residents to avoid that part of Coyote Road to get emergency crews better access. There is also limited access to parts of Arthur Engle Memorial Park due to firefighting equipment.

