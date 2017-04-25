Panda caught doing somersaults in enclosure in China

CNN

CHENGDU CITY, CHINA (CNN) – An adorable panda is going viral after being captured doing gymnastics in her enclosure.

Video shows “Meng Meng” doing somersaults in her enclosure at a panda breeding center in Chengdu, China.

Researchers captured it all on camera last week.

But, Meng Meng’s flips are a bit out of the ordinary. Pandas typically spend their days doing two main things: eating and sleeping.

“Ya Li,” another giant panda at the center, seems to have mastered that routine.

She likes taking long naps, and loud snoring is included.

