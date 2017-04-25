Owner of Pulse nightclub plans memorial

Associated Press Published:
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The owner of the Pulse nightclub which was the site of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history wants to build a memorial on the club’s property.

Barbara Poma owns the Orlando-based Pulse club. She said Tuesday in a statement that she will announce details for a memorial next week.

In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial, but Poma ultimately turned down that offer.

Forty-nine people were killed, and dozens more injured, during the massacre at the gay nightclub last June.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.

