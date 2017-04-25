Owner of Pulse nightclub plans memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The owner of the Pulse nightclub which was the site of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history wants to build a memorial on the club’s property.
Barbara Poma owns the Orlando-based Pulse club. She said Tuesday in a statement that she will announce details for a memorial next week.
In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial, but Poma ultimately turned down that offer.
Forty-nine people were killed, and dozens more injured, during the massacre at the gay nightclub last June.
Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Polk man shipped $600,000 worth of ‘meth paste’ in pottery, planned to bake it out
- You Paid For It: Scientology trying to kill $26 million Clearwater aquarium funding after land sale dispute
- Better Call Behnken: Men owed thousands for boat, title, in Palm Harbor consignment shop nightmare
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup Series
- Official: 3 year-old died after car window closed on neck
- Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425
- Hernandez suicide notes ordered released ahead of funeral