Owner of gay nightclub hit by mass shooting plans memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The owner of a gay Florida nightclub that was the site of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history wants to build a memorial on the club’s property.
Barbara Poma owns the Orlando-based club. She said Tuesday in a statement that she will announce details for a memorial next week.
In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial, but Poma ultimately turned down that offer.
Forty-nine people were killed, and dozens more injured, during the massacre at the gay nightclub last June.
Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police after a three-hour standoff.
