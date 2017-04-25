Nordstrom sells ‘dirty’ jeans, with fake mud for $425

SEATTLE, WA (WFLA/WCMH) — Have you ever wished more people thought you worked in the dirt? Maybe, you wish more people perceived you as a pig farmer?
For $425 Nordstrom will help you make people think you do all the dirty work for a living.
The jeans, labeled Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans, are described on Nordstrom’s site as “Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”
People on social media are already reviewing the jeans, including “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe.
“Finally – a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don’t. And you can have your very own pair for just $425.00,” Rowe wrote in a Facebook post that was shared thousands of times. “The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic.”
“These are perhaps the best jeans I’ve ever owned. Perfectly match my stick on calluses,” a reviewer left on Nordstrom’s website along with a five-star rating.
Another review wasn’t as nice with the ratings, giving the jeans only one star.
“This is a joke, right? Do you also sell jeans covered in cow manure? Oh, that must be the deluxe model,” the review read.
The dirty denims do feature free shipping along with the $425 price tag.
Oh, and FYI, if you are wanting to preserve the “heavily distressed” jeans, they are machine wash cold, line dry only.
