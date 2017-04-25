New Hillsborough school bell times could have parents paying for child care

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday, Hillsborough County parents will find out what time their children will be waking up when school schedule changes are announced at the scheduled school board meeting.

If the proposed bell times are approved, the changes will go into effect during the 2018-2019 school year.

The changes may mean some parents will be paying $80 a month to the school system for before and after school care under the county’s “HOST” program.

As a result of the additional expenses and the disruption in family schedules, the changes have not been popular with many parents so far. Parents have argued they will be forced to make alternative arrangements for their children before the scheduled start times of school, because the start times happen after they are due at work.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins says the changes are prompted by the tight, 27-minute turnaround that bus drivers face when they drop off high school students to school in the morning and then have to go pick up elementary students to take them to school.

Eakins said changing bell times would redirect $2.5 million from the transportation department to the classroom.

See the proposed bell times here.

