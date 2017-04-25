Markeith Loyd sent messages to ex-girlfriend after shooting, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Accused killer Markeith Loyd sent several text messages to his pregnant ex-girlfriend moments after he shot her, saying that he hoped she died, according to newly released court documents.

Eight minutes after Sade Dixon was been pronounced dead, detectives said Loyd sent a text message to her phone: “I don’t know if you’re go(ing)to make it, hope you don’t.”

Dixon, two months’ pregnant at the time, moved out of Loyd’s home after a violent dispute three days earlier, according to court documents. Dixon’s mother told investigators that Loyd “bit Dixon on the back shoulder,” forcing her to get a tetanus shot.

After the breakup police said Loyd sent Dixon an ominous text: “I see what God has planned for me. Whatever happens to me I know I’m a good, honest man.”

Dixon sent Loyd a text message three days before her death that said: “I’m sorry for lying to you about smoking.” She received his one word response two days later: “cool.”

But then the relationship turned turbulent once more: Dixon accused Loyd of seeing other women: “I’m not stupid!”

Loyd demanded to see Dixon in person to discuss where their relationship stood.

In what investigators called Loyd’s last text before their confrontation, Loyd admitted to “flirting,” but blamed it on Dixon’s refusal to talk to him: “All you had to do was answer my calls, but you was doing you.”

Investigators said Loyd went to her mother’s home in the next half-hour and confronted Dixon. When her brother tried to intervene, investigators said Loyd opened fire shooting Dixon seven times, wounding her brother four times.

As he made his getaway, investigators said Loyd shot at family members who came out of the house to help the wounded siblings.

