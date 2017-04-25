Markeith Loyd sent messages to ex-girlfriend after shooting, authorities say

WESH Published:
Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Accused killer Markeith Loyd sent several text messages to his pregnant ex-girlfriend moments after he shot her, saying that he hoped she died, according to newly released court documents.

Eight minutes after Sade Dixon was been pronounced dead, detectives said Loyd sent a text message to her phone: “I don’t know if you’re go(ing)to make it, hope you don’t.”

Dixon, two months’ pregnant at the time, moved out of Loyd’s home after a violent dispute three days earlier, according to court documents. Dixon’s mother told investigators that Loyd “bit Dixon on the back shoulder,” forcing her to get a tetanus shot.

After the breakup police said Loyd sent Dixon an ominous text: “I see what God has planned for me. Whatever happens to me I know I’m a good, honest man.”

Dixon sent Loyd a text message three days before her death that said: “I’m sorry for lying to you about smoking.” She received his one word response two days later: “cool.”

But then the relationship turned turbulent once more: Dixon accused Loyd of seeing other women: “I’m not stupid!”

Loyd demanded to see Dixon in person to discuss where their relationship stood.

In what investigators called Loyd’s last text before their confrontation, Loyd admitted to “flirting,” but blamed it on Dixon’s refusal to talk to him: “All you had to do was answer my calls, but you was doing you.”

Investigators said Loyd went to her mother’s home in the next half-hour and confronted Dixon. When her brother tried to intervene, investigators said Loyd opened fire shooting Dixon seven times, wounding her brother four times.

As he made his getaway, investigators said Loyd shot at family members who came out of the house to help the wounded siblings.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s