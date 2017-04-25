Interim Pinellas school leader takes over after comment from former principal

Ryan Hughes By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – There was change at Campbell Park Elementary School Tuesday morning as an interim principal was at the helm while the principal is investigated for an inappropriate comment she made.

Christine Hoffman was re-assigned after she sent an email to staffers claiming white students should be in the same class.

Several staff members sent the email to the local chapter of the NAACP.

On Monday, Hoffman suggested that she be moved to the district office and school leaders agreed.

Assistant Principal Don Lewis has stepped in and will serve as principal while the district investigates.

“I know it probably was a mistake on her part,  but it was said, and things happen,” parent Julie Hair said.

Hoffman later clarified her comment, claiming she meant there not be a class with only one white student.

