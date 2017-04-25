This week is National Infertility Awareness Week. With 1 in 8 couples experiencing infertility, almost every company will have employees who are struggling to balance infertility with their responsibilities at work. Today, we welcome back Nicole Witt, Executive Director of The Adoption Consultancy, co-leader of RESOLVE’s Tampa infertility support group and former infertility patient herself to discuss tips for handling infertility in the workplace.

Tip #1: Decide who you are going to tell.

Make deliberate choices about who needs to know what and stick to them. Once you overshare, you can’t undo it.

My 3 buckets – who needs to know everything; who needs to know a little (medical issue; will be fine; have doctor appointments); who doesn’t need to know anything

Tip #2: Work closely with your clinic and your manager for time off.

Many infertility clinics offer early morning, late evening or weekend appointments. If yours doesn’t, look for one that does.

Work with your clinic and your manager to at least try to keep consistency in your appointments (early mornings, late afternoons, lunch time.) Less unexpected disruption to your boss means a happier work life for you.

Tip #3: Skip difficult work functions.

Applies to personal too

If you work for a large company, it probably seems as if there is a baby shower every other week. It’s OK to skip it; you don’t owe anyone an explanation. You’re going through enough.

Took me a while to figure out.

Schedule a bogus meeting on your calendar, hide in a conference room and do work, go to lunch with a friend, or schedule a doctor appointment.

Tip #4: Treat your coworkers as such, not as personal friends.

Stick to the decisions you made with tip #1 and approach any conversation about infertility with an appropriate professionalism.

You’ll want to keep your business and personal lives separate because there will be times when you need work as an escape from everything else. If you blur the two, you lose the opportunity to have that escape.

Tip #5: Try to thinking of infertility as just another life hurdle.

This is not to minimize the crisis of infertility (depression rates = to those with terminal cancer) but is meant to separate out the one issue of balance from the rest of your IF issues.

There will be other times in your life when you struggle with balance. Look at this as a good opportunity to learn techniques to manage that.

There are others with the same problem for different reasons – attending school, caring for elderly parents or a sick child, or even just having a young child at home (which you hope to soon.)

Can even develop a mini lunch-time support group where you don’t discuss WHY you all have the balance problem, but you just help each other to manage it.